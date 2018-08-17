CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A man wanted out of Nueces County for sexual assault turned himself in to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

40-year-old Jacob Perez is now being held in the Nueces County Jail on multiple charges of sexual assault. Authorities said he turned himself in for his outstanding warrant and through their investigation, authorities were able to identify a second victim and issue Perez an additional warrant.

Police said if you have any information regarding other potential victims, please call Detective Loraine Mathews at 361-886-2883.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII