Man wanted in connection to stealing 5 Amazon trucks arrested, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Editor's note: Above video previously aired when authorities were searching for Ford.

The man wanted in connection to stealing five Amazon trucks in North Texas has been arrested, Dallas police said Thursday.

Police said 36-year-old Mical Ford has been charged with four felony counts of theft of property, two counts of robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, along with a parole violation.

In March 2022, Dallas police said Ford and a woman, identified as 42-year-old Nakemia Bryant, stole the Amazon trucks and the packages inside over a three-month period. In one case, the two assaulted a driver before taking off with the vehicle.

Police said Bryant was located on March 25 in the 2900 block of Cottonwood Lane and arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated out of Balch Springs. During an interview with DPD’s Financial Crimes Unit-Organized Retail Crime Squad, she confessed to her involvement in the theft of all five Amazon vans and provided authorities with Ford’s name.

The next day, police discovered numerous opened Amazon boxes when they executed a search warrant at Bryant’s home.

"They drop the loads at designated houses. People at those houses would then go through all those packages, take what they need, leave everything else," consultant John Matthews told WFAA in March.

Police said the packages were valued at more than $15,000.

The Dallas Police Department released video to the public in late March from inside the cabin of two of the Amazon vans, showing Ford behind the wheel.