WANTED: Man out of Jim Wells County

The US Marshals said the man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for violating a protective order.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The United States Marshal's Office is hoping a tip from the public will help capture a fugitive.

42-year-old Neal Prather is wanted on a pair of warrants out of Jim Wells County.

The Marshals said Prather is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for violating a protective order.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (361) 886-2600.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.