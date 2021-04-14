WANTED: Man out of Jim Wells County

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The United States Marshal's Office is hoping a tip from the public will help capture a fugitive.
42-year-old Neal Prather is wanted on a pair of warrants out of Jim Wells County.
The Marshals said Prather is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for violating a protective order.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (361) 886-2600.
