HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a 2018 child sexual assault case.
Domingo Monico-Martinez, 34, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The Houston Police Department was informed of a possible sexual assault July 31, 2018 and the investigation led them to Monico-Martinez.
Monico-Martinez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has green eyes.
If you have information regarding the suspect's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Information leading to his arrest may be rewarded up to $5,000 cash.
