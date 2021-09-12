Man wanted on several thousand dollar bond for family violence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a man wanted on a $30,000 bond for family violence.
Deputies are trying to locate 20 year-old Adryano Gilberto Medina Gonzalez. According to information, Gonzalez stands at about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs around 126 pounds with brown hair.
Authorities encourage anyone who has information regarding Gonzales's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477)
