Man wanted on several thousand dollar bond for family violence

Deputies are trying to locate 20 year-old Adryano Gilberto Medina Gonzalez, and encourage anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a man wanted on a $30,000 bond for family violence.

Deputies are trying to locate 20 year-old Adryano Gilberto Medina Gonzalez. According to information, Gonzalez stands at about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs around 126 pounds with brown hair.

Authorities encourage anyone who has information regarding Gonzales's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477)

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.