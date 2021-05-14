Man wanted with seven outstanding warrants believed to be in the Corpus Christi, Jim Wells County area

32-year-old Charles Seth Alexander stands 5’05” feet, weighs approximately 155 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and may have facial hair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating 32-year-old Charles Seth Alexander who has seven outstanding warrants.

Larceny

Carrying Prohibited Weapon

Theft

Burglary of Building

UUMV

Theft of Property

Criminal Trespass

Police said Alexander was last known to be in the Corpus Christi area, and is also known to frequently be in the Jim Wells County area.



Alexander is described as a 32-year-old male, who stands 5’05” feet, weighs approximately 155 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and may have facial hair as seen in the photo.



If you know how to locate Alexander, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.



You may also contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.

