CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Beeville man charged for taking a stolen truck and ramming it into a barricade at the North Gate entrance at NAS-Corpus Christi last year has been sentenced.

It was back in December 2019 when 48-year old Brian Robinson stole a pickup truck from a Beeville convenience store, and then drove it all the way to Corpus Christi before crashing through the gate just off Ocean Drive.

Robinson ran from the truck after ramming it through the gate, taking a handgun that he found inside the vehicle. Investigators said Robinson had suicidal thoughts, but did he not use the gun.

He reportedly told them "he did not want anyone else to get hurt."

Robinson has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison and has to pay more than $12,000 in restitution to the Naval Air Station.

