CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man accused of assaulting sheriff's deputies back in January when they attempted to arrest him on a warrant for intoxication manslaughter has been found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

It was back on Jan. 22 when the Nueces County Sheriff's Office were serving an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Michael Patrick Lee when he backed out of the driveway, striking a deputy with his vehicle before speeding off. Lee was arrested later that afternoon in the 4900 block of Gollihar Road.

The deputy who was struck suffered a broken pelvis but thankfully recovered.

Along with charges from his original warrant for intoxication manslaughter, Lee was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to a public servant.

RELATED: Nueces County Sheriff's deputy struck by suspect's vehicle while serving warrant

According to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, Lee was found guilty Wednesday of intoxication manslaughter and four counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Nueces County District Attorney's Office 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗚𝗼𝗻𝘇𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘇 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝘂𝗲𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗼𝗿... 𝗻𝗲𝘆'𝘀 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝘂𝗲𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗝𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗿𝘀: Today, DA Mark Gonzalez and the Nueces County DAO donated $3,000 to the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Volunteers to help initiate the Uninked and Set Free tattoo removal program.

Judge Nanette Hasette sentenced Lee to 20 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facility.

Lee's original warrant for intoxication manslaughter stemmed from his arrest in July 2016 after police said he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole. His 16-year-old pregnant girlfriend was in the vehicle at the time and lost her unborn child. Lee pleaded guilty to that crime in August the next year and was placed on probation, which was then revoked in December of 2018.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: