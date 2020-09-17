Man with 4 Outstanding Warrants arrested in San Patricio County

Munoz was arrested and transported to the San Patricio County Jail with additional charges pending for narcotics possession and child endangerment.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Yesterday, a traffic stop by San Patricio County and the Mathis Police Department led to the arrest of Caleb Munoz. The San Pat Sheriff's Office said Munoz has several outstanding warrants.

Outstanding Warrants included:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Deadly Conduct

Aggravated Assault

Evading with a Motor Vehicle

The Sheriff's Office said a child was also found inside of the vehicle Munoz was driving. Officials said drugs were found stashed in the child’s booster seat.

