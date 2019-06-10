HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot and killed overnight Sunday outside a club on Westheimer near the Galleria area.

A third person was also shot. They were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

Houston police said a fight started inside the club in the 9000 block of Westheimer Road that eventually moved to parking lot.

During the fight someone pulled out a gun and fired several rounds. Police are unsure if there were multiple shooters.

"If you are responsible for this crime I highly tell you to turn yourself in," Assistant Chief Henry Gaw said.

Police said they are searching for surveillance video in the area to get more details on the suspect or suspects. They are also interviewing witnesses.

If you have any information on this shooting please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

