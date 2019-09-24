ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A man and woman in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase Tuesday from Portland to Rockport and eventually to Aransas Pass, where they crashed their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Both were taken into custody according to the Aransas Pass Police Department, who took to Facebook just before noon Tuesday to let residents know why they saw law enforcement vehicles "flying through town."

According to the Facebook post, it was sometime before 11 a.m. when police were called to a disturbance in Portland. When they arrived at the scene, the male and female suspects jumped in a silver Camaro and fled. They made their way to Rockport and then back to Aransas Pass where police said they sideswiped a vehicle on Cleveland Boulevard.

The two then attempted to flee on foot but were captured by police.

Police said the female suspect turned out to be wanted, and police discovered that the Camaro was stolen and had drug contraband inside.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: