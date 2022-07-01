HCSO: Man, woman found dead in possible murder-suicide in Tomball

Both victims were found shot in the head, deputies confirmed.

TOMBALL, Texas — A man and woman were found dead Friday in their Tomball home in what investigators believe is a murder-suicide.

Preliminary information is that family members were trying to reach the man and woman, who investigators say are married. When they couldn't get an answer, the couple's adult son went to the home in the 12500 block of Pavilion Court and found the couple dead.

Sgt. Pinkins with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said there is no indication of forced entry into the home and no signs that things are missing.

HCSO later identified the deceased as a 58-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man.

Pct 4 Deputy Constables responded to a call at the 12500 blk of Pavillion Ct (Tomball area). Arriving units found an adult male and female deceased at the scene. Homicide/CSU investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Y2M1LkjnFT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 7, 2022