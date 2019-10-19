CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man has a serious wound after a suspect struck him in the back of the head with a wrench.

Initially, police thought the man had been shot, but after medics evaluated the victim, and investigators talked to people, it was determined the victim was not shot.

"It's an isolated incident here at La Armada so no one else has anything else to be worried of over here," Lieutenant Braden Tackett said.

Police believe the man was jumped or involved in an altercation, which lead to the assault.

Lieutenant Tackett said after the incident, the man was alert and moving around.

CCPD has identified some potential leads to find who is responsible for the assault.

