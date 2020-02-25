REAL COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are still searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after being accused of shooting at an officer over the weekend.

Officials are looking for 29-year-old Dustin Whitlock, a Texas Registered Sex Offender, after they say he opened fire on a deputy on Saturday night.

“He’s a danger to law enforcement because he demonstrated he does not want to be taken into custody,” said Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson.

Saturday night, authorities said a Uvalde County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over Whitlock for a minor traffic violation.

Whitlock pulled over, but then fled, leaving police on a high-speed chase into Real County.

Johnson said Whitlock ran into a tree off Slay Road just outside of Leakey, then got out of his truck and began shooting at the deputy.

“The suspect eventually went forward towards the river, and escaped down that direction,” said Johnson.

Officials said Whitlock used a handgun to shoot at the deputy, but investigators found an assault rifle and drugs left behind in his truck.

“Thankfully, he did not get the rifle out and engage the officer with a rifle, or it might have had a different outcome,” said Johnson.

Johnson said with limited resources in Real County, officers from nine different agencies are helping in the intense manhunt.

He said with over 1,000 square miles of rough terrain, and empty vacation homes, Whitlock could be hiding anywhere.

“We're not quite to spring break yet, which is when our tourist season really kicks off. So, a lot of empty houses, a lot of places he could go,” said Johnson.

Johnson said Whitlock lives in the area, and knows the rugged terrain well.

The Sheriff said authorities believe Whitlock is not a danger to the public but is a danger to law enforcement.

“Going into these dense woods after an armed suspect is a very tenuous situation, and very, very hazardous for law enforcement,” said Johnson.

Whitlock is facing three felony charges including the Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

If you have any information as to Whitlock’s whereabouts, you're asked to call the Uvalde County or Real County Sheriff’s Office at the numbers below.

Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office: (830) 278-9147

Real County Sheriff’s Office: (830) 232-5201