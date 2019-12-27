AUSTIN, Texas — A regional AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old abducted in southwest Austin on Thursday.

Marsdan Ellis Harp was abducted from 9611 Dawning Ct. by his mother, Celina Jeanne Harp, around 2 p.m., according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Marsdan was last seen traveling south on MoPac at FM 2244 in a dark green Ford Fusion, Texas license plate LGV 3638.

Marsdan is described as 3 feet, 9 inches tall, 42 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

A regional AMBER Alert is issued when it is believed the child and abductor are still in the area. It does not activate cellphone alerts or appear on road signs.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

Marsdan Ellis Harp

Travis County Sheriff's Office

