CHICO, Calif. — Around 9 a.m., Chico Police and Fire departments responded to a house in the 1100 block of Santana Ct, according to the Chico Police Chief.

When they arrived, responding officers found 13 adults with what appeared to be life-threatening overdoses of the opioid Fentanyl.

One of the 13 was found dead at the house of an apparent fatal overdose. Police officers then administered 12 half-doses of the overdose reversal drug Naloxone to the survivors.

The 12 survivors were transported to a local hospital. Eight of the survivors are now in stable condition but are being kept at the hospital for evaluation. Four are still in critical condition.

Two police officers that first responded to the scene also reported to medics feeling sick after entering the house. The officers were transported to the same hospital but were quickly treated and released.

The Chico Police Chief said there is still a potential for more fatalities from this incident. Watch the full press conference below:

This is the first time the department has used Naloxone for a Fentanyl-related overdose, though they have previously used Naloxone for heroin and other opioid overdoses.

The department has only been using the drug for a few months after the Butte County Health Department received a federally funded grant to pay for the expensive antidote in 2018.

The house where the overdoses occurred is being investigated by Chico Police and is considered a Hazmat site.

