MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Police Department is hoping the public can help them recover some equipment that was stolen from a construction site downtown.

According to police, it was around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, April 30, when police said a man could be seen on surveillance video taking a Kubota excavator and skid steer from the construction site. Police believe he took the equipment to an unknown location, loaded it onto a trailer and took it.

The excavator is described as a 2018 Kubota KX057-4R1A with serial #29719. It is valued at $53,000.

The skid steer is described as a 2014 Kubota SVL75-2 with serial #22540. It is valued at $38,000.

Police described the man who was seen on surveillance video as a Hispanic male who was wearing a white hardhat, a yellow bandana, an orange t-shirt, a safety vest, blue jeans and boots. They also released a photo of a vehicle that was in the area at the time of the theft.

On Monday, Mathis police released images of two men who they believe may be involved.

If you have any information about this crime, call Mathis police at 361-547-2113.

