Suspended Cleveland police officer convicted of gross sexual imposition, found not guilty of rape

Matthew Piter had been charged with rape and gross sexual imposition in the case.

CLEVELAND — Suspended Cleveland police officer Matthew Piter has been found not guilty of rape in a case involving two women in separate accusations from 2017 and 2019.

The judge, however, declared that Piter was guilty of the lesser charge of gross sexual imposition when announcing his verdict Monday in the bench trial.

Sentencing in the case has been set for Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Piter, who was arrested on Halloween 2019, was later indicted in early January 2020.

Back in late June, one of the women in the case talked with 3News.

"There's this huge stigma behind sexual assault and rape," Lauren Little said when asked why she's decided to make her identity public. "I want other women to know that they're not alone."

Little said the situation started when she met a man on the dating app Bumble in 2017 before the two went out for pizza.

"It makes you feel safe that you're meeting someone who's a police officer," she told 3News.

Piter’s other accuser, Ashley Spencer, also spoke with 3News last June.

“The evening began like a normal date would begin,” Spencer said recounting the alleged incident from October 2019.

She said the “unexplainable happened that no girl wants to go through.”

“When I would say 'no,' he just repeatedly still did what he wanted to do.”