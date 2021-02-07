'Hands off our children': Police chief, mayor respond to shootings of two Houston children

After a 6-year-old girl was killed and a 1 -year-old baby was shot and wounded Thursday, the Houston police chief and mayor said this is where we draw the line.

HOUSTON — The outcry over the revolving door of violent criminals being released on bonds grew louder after two Houston children were shot this week.

“No single person in our city should find it acceptable for any person to have the gall to hurt or kill our children.”

"Hands off our children."

The messages were clear from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Troy Finner during an emotional news conference Friday.

After a 6-year-old girl was killed alongside her parents and a baby was shot and wounded by the gunman who killed his mother Thursday, they said this is where they draw the line.

“This is where all of us should draw the line. And quite frankly, the line has to be drawn," the mayor said. “That goes to your very heart when we’re talking about our children.”

Police say the suspect who shot and killed Layla Steele and wounded her 1-year-old son Zeus was out on seven bonds and was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor. Steele also had a protective order against him, according to her family. He has not been arrested.

“There is no justification for somebody to be out on five, six, seven bonds. It needs to stop," Turner said. "We should not count on ankle monitors to track violent criminals."

The mayor has no jurisdiction over the judges. Neither does Finner, but he said HPD is working with the DA's Office to identify the most violent suspects still awaiting trial because of the pandemic.

Harris County voted last week to spend an additional $15 million to help reduce the criminal case backlog caused by COVID.

The City of Houston also approved $2.1 million for police overtime and will add a sixth HPD cadet class. They're also offering additional reward money in some unsolved cases.

"Multiple families are suffering now from violence. Every block on this city is important, every individual is important. Every family," Finner said.

We must recognize the families whose lives will be forever changed due to the senseless violence in our city. The line has to be drawn. If you know something-say something. We have a collective obligation to speak out against crime committed in our city. https://t.co/B3r82GUftU — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) July 2, 2021

10-year-old saves baby while family killed in SW Houston

Police said the injured 10-year-old saved her younger brother's life as the shooting was going on and pretended to play dead until the shooter left.

Investigators believe the victims may have known the shooter because there were no signs of forced entry.

The shooter is still on the run.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

Man out on 7 felony bonds kills mother of child, injures baby

A man who was walking the streets of Houston with seven felony bonds under his belt allegedly killed the mother of his child and injured his own son Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said the man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of an apartment complex when the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman at least four times.

The woman was holding their child during the shooting and one bullet struck the young child in the ankle.

Police said he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting but it's unclear if he still has the ankle monitor on. He's still on the run.

"We know who you are and we're coming after you," Chief Finner said Friday.

If you have any information on this gunman, you're urged to call police.