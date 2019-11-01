SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Thursday night that three people have been charged with tampering with evidence – a third-degree felony – in the disappearance of 8-month-old King Jay Davila, who authorities now believe is deceased.

The tampering charges were made against the boy’s father, Christopher Davila; the boy’s grandmother, Beatrice Sampayo; and another family member, Angie Torres, who already was in jail on an unrelated charge.

The boy’s mother is also under investigation, but has not been charged, McManus said.

The arrests were announced as McManus gave an update on what police have learned since the baby went missing last Friday.

Based on what the boy’s grandmother told police, Christopher Davila severely injured the child, McManus said.

He also said witness statements have led police to believe that baby King Jay is dead, McManus said.

Police now believe that Sampayo was the driver who dropped off Torres at the gas station where police say the baby's abduction was staged in front of a surveillance camera, McManus said.

Investigators believe the kidnapping ruse was used to hide the baby's body so that police wouldn't be able to determine what happened to him.

Police said they have locations to search, and have asked the public to stay away while the investigation continues.

“This case is unraveling, thread by thread,” McManus said. He added that time is running out for people with information about the case to share it.

McManus also said: "If you lied to us, we're going to charge you, too."

On Friday, there is a community prayer vigil for Baby King. It will be held at Monterrey Park at 5919 W Commerce. Everyone is expected to be there at 6 p.m. and the service will begin at 7 p.m. Last Chance Ministries Pastor Jimmy Robles will be leading the prayer.

"He is out there somewhere. The more awareness, the more people know about King Jay's whereabouts, if this is what it takes to bring together hundreds of people to just lift them up in prayer," he said.

RELATED: Where's baby King? Search grows more desperate as time passes

RELATED: Five days later: What we know about the case of missing baby King Jay Davila

RELATED: Police: Possible witness located, house searched in baby King case

RELATED: San Antonio mothers join in search for missing baby

RELATED: Why wasn't an AMBER alert issued for baby King?