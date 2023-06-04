Mechanic, CCPD show 3NEWS how to ID used-car red flags, fake VINs

One Corpus Christi family was taken for $20K by con men, but hopefully we can learn from their mistakes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Certified Collision Works on Greenwood Drive, owner Stan Medina has heard plenty of horror stories.



"It might be a salvaged title, it might be flood damage, and they might even change the VIN number sometimes," he said.



But this latest scam really takes the cake.



Wednesday, 3NEWS brought you the story of a Corpus Christi family convinced they were getting a good deal on a Toyota 4Runner after seeing an ad on Craigslist.

"He showed us the bill of sale, the title in hand – OK, what do we have to lose? Let’s just see if this is a legit deal," family members, who didn’t want to be identified, said.



Instead, the title, the VIN and the license plate were all fake.



The car had been stolen.



Medina said there are some things you can do to keep from getting duped, such as avoiding Cash app down payments, and meeting in the daytime so you can see all the details.

He also advises holding that meeting at the DMV or a mechanic shop, and if the seller is hesitant, he said, be suspicious.



"Another red flag you want to look out for is if the vehicle has been painted," Medina said.



But it all comes down to the VIN.



"This is the main VIN number right here,” he said. “Right under the windshield."



The VIN, or vehicle identification number, is unique to each car. But it’s also something crooks can easily fabricate.



"What they do is pull the glass out and replace the tag and replace the windshield and you can't even tell," Medina said.



He says there are other places to check -- even under the hood!



"But now, let’s look further in this vehicle, the same VIN number is going to be right here,” he said. “What you want to do is match the VIN numbers. If that one doesn't match with this, then we got a problem."



If that one is scraped off or looks kind of fuzzy, you also know something is wrong.



"In the door jamb, right here, this also has your VIN number,” Medina said. “And if you don't see those things, that is a big red flag."

For the Corpus Christi Family scammed, that sticker seemed legit.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials gave 3NEWS a closer look at that fake VIN, and the key difference.



"On this sticker you would have ‘Ford’ imprinted on it or ‘Toyota’ or ‘Subaru’ or whatever, so it would have shadowing,” said CCPD Lt. Michael Peña. “In this case you can see it doesn't have that shadowing on it."



"What we do with any vehicle we get in -- we do this with every vehicle -- we actually do a pre-scan on it," Medina said.



Medina says the scan will come up with any code history and possible trouble, but there is something else it will show, and that is the real VIN.



"What we do is plug it in on the bottom; over here," he said.

