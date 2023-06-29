Mestina St. murder suspect pleads guilty, take plea deal

Robert Moore was arrested after he shot a man in the back and left him in the street near the Nueces County Courthouse in 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who was accused of shooting a man in the back near the Nueces County Courthouse in Jan. 2021 and leaving him there to die pleaded guilty to the crime.

Robert Moore accepted a plea deal in the case. He was sentenced to 22 years for the murder and another 30 years in a separate drug case, which involved him selling drugs in a school zone. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Moore was picked up by the Corpus Christi Gang Unit and the US Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 after detectives determined he was involved in the homicide on Jan. 28 of the same year.

Police got a call on Jan. 28, 2021, around 11:34 p.m. for reports of a man on the ground on the 1000 block of Mestina. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage in the area, and it was determined that the man was shot about an hour before being discovered by a male driving a small, white in color crossover vehicle.

The victim's family member were able to give impact statements at the sentencing.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!