Million dollar drug bust hidden inside 18-wheeler tires in Refugio County on Highway 77

Refugio County Sheriff Drug Agents removed 102 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the tires of an 18 wheeler.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Refugio County Sheriff’s Department discovered a huge amount of cocaine packed into the tires of an 18 wheeler. The cocaine is valued at anywhere from $2 to $4 million.

Sergeant Tyler Roy with Refugio County said the 18 wheeler had left the border on the morning of November 19 and by early afternoon it ended up having a flat tire along Highway 77 just outside of Refugio. The driver then called 911.

”I arrived on the scene with my canine and I conducted a search around the vehicle and received a positive canine alert and then at that time we observed a white powder inside the tire and we conducted a fuel test positive for cocaine," Sergeant Roy said.

Deputies eventually brought the truck back to the County impound lot. That’s where they started removing one tire after another from the truck. This was a dangerous job because some of the cocaine had come out of the tires and was all over the place.

”It was actually the trailer tires and it was the inside tires so you had a total of six on that flatbed trailer," Sergeant Roy said. "The reason why they put them on the inside, it just makes it harder for detection and for law-enforcement to access those.”

”This was a fairly substantial large amount of narcotics especially with the dollar value that was attached.”



Authorities believe that the driver did not know there was cocaine inside the tires of the truck. He was not arrested but authorities are looking for who is responsible. Homeland Security has joined that effort.

