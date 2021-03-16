Police: Missing San Antonio mother found, arrested; toddler son remains missing

D’Lanny Chairez's son, James, is still missing. Police are asking for the public's help to find him after detectives found blood on his crib sheet.

SAN ANTONIO — Court records reveal new information in the case of a missing 20-year-old mother and her still missing toddler son. The San Antonio Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that D’Lanny Chairez is under arrest.

According to an affidavit, Chairez was brought into SAPD headquarters on Monday. It states she refused to answer any questions about her 18-month-old son, James Avi Chairez, but says she "spoke about wanting to give him up for adoption" and that she spoke at length about her mental health issues and wanted the victim to "be in a better place." It also said she spoke about not being ready to be a mother and that her son "deserves better."

The affidavit goes on to say, "Multiple search warrants were conducted at the suspect's residence. Apparent blood was found on a sheet that is consistent with a crib sheet. This sheet tested positive for human blood. The victim's items; car seat, stroller, diapers, toys, etc. were left in the trailer."

The document details a time frame of when James was last seen. It says he was captured on a Walgreens security camera on January 4 and that when a family member questioned Chairez about her son's whereabouts, she was inconsistent and said that she "gave him away to multiple different people for adoption."

Chairez's relatives said they had not seen James since Thanksgiving, the affidavit said.

SAPD said the investigation is still active and the public’s assistance is needed to locate James, who they believe is still in the San Antonio area.

In a statement, SAPD urged anyone who knows anything that can help them to come forward.

"We are asking for any information on baby James’ whereabouts and who he may be with to call SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at (210) 207-7660.”

On Monday, police said they had a new lead in the case as they released surveillance video of Chairez riding a VIA bus on the city's north side for several hours. It was unclear if James was with her in the video clip that was shared. The video was from February 24, 2021. SAPD said she rode the bus for several hours before exiting at the North Star Transit Center station near the North Star Mall along Loop 410.

Over the weekend, police held a news conference to share information related to the disappearance of Chairez and her son.

SAPD Officer Alisia Pruneda said authorities received a "credible tip" that the mother and her son were last seen at Pearsall Park in the early days of February during "late night hours."

Authorities then closed the park around 9 a.m. to investigate; four canine units, over a dozen officers and FBI agents were at the scene.

If anyone was at Pearsall Park in early February, and noticed anything that could assist in this case, they are asked to contact police.