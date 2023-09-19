Personal belongings found in missing woman's home along with possible blood stain on floor, deputies say

The sheriff's office said a deputy found what appeared to be a blood stain on the floor of her home bordering the lake.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators searched Horseshoe Lake on Tuesday, about a week after a missing woman was last heard from. They believed she could be the victim of foul play.

Donald Lee Hassler, 52, was at her home and was taken into custody, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, a deputy was dispatched to a home in regard to a missing persons report from the family of Sheryl Ann Siddall, 57. Her family told deputies that they had not been able to locate her and that she was not responding to phone calls. Family members said the last time they had spoken to Siddall was on Sept. 12.

When a deputy got to Siddall’s home, which is about 15 miles northeast of Cleveland, he was greeted by Donald Lee Hassler, 52, who gave consent to search the home.

Investigators said that as the deputy entered the kitchen, he saw what was believed to be a blood stain on the plywood floor.

"As the deputy walked into the kitchen area, he observed what appeared to be blood stains on the floor in the kitchen, some on the cabinet and possibly a few on the ceiling," Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Captain David Meyers said.

Suspecting that foul play may be involved, the deputy immediately backed out of the room and called for investigators.

Hassler told investigators he was buying the home from Siddall and said that she told him she was leaving to visit her sister in Oklahoma. As it turns out, Siddall doesn't have a sister who lives in Oklahoma. Her daughter does live there, though.

Authorities said all of Siddall’s possessions, including her car and purse, were found inside the home. Her phone last pinged from a cellphone tower near her home.

Behind Siddall’s home, investigators found evidence suggesting that something was dragged into Horseshoe Lake, which borders Siddall’s backyard.

Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon searched the lake with a side sonar mounted on his boat but was unable to find anything.