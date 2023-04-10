Son of Buc-ee's co-founder faces 28 charges of invasive visual recording

Mitchell Wasek was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly recorded multiple people using spy camera devices.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mitchell Wasek, the 28-year-old son of Buc-ee’s co-founder Don Wasek, was arrested on Tuesday and faces 28 charges of invasive visual recordings after he allegedly recorded multiple people using spy camera devices.

According to affidavits obtained by KVUE, two witnesses contacted the Travis County Sheriff's Office in May to report the incidents that allegedly happened at Mitchell Wasek’s family’s lake house on Lake Travis in Spicewood. Records show Mitchell Wasek’s father and Buc-ee’s cofounder, Don Wasek, is the owner of the home.

The witnesses told deputies Mitchell Wasek invited them to the house in May. They said two friends accompanied them and one of those friends, who works in cybersecurity, discovered that a charging port plugged into the wall of their bathroom contained a hidden camera.

After discovering the camera, the group of friends left the house with the device, the documents said. They then used a card reader to review the contents of a micro card from the camera and found dozens of videos of themselves and other people in bathrooms and bedrooms “in various states of undress.”

A female witness told deputies she also found videos of herself and another friend in the bathroom of Mitchell Wasek’s residence in Dallas. The camera and card were handed over to the Dallas Police Department.

The affidavit said the friends were unaware that the recordings existed in the bedroom and bathroom “and indicated they did not consent to being recorded or photographed.”

The Dallas Police Department sent the contents of the camera to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, who found 68 video files containing at least 13 male and female individuals filmed in least eight separate rooms. The documents said the videos showed the individuals were recorded using toilets, showering, changing clothes and/or having sex.

The videos dated back to 2021 and included other locations linked to Mitchell Wasek, including his condo in Austin. Deputies obtained Mitchell Wasek’s Amazon purchase history, which included several hidden camera devices sent to multiple addresses.

Travis County Jail records show Mitchell Wasek was released shortly after his arrest on Tuesday on a $10,000 bond per charge, or $280,000. He faces state jail felony charges that could carry a sentence of up to two years.