AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of Heidi Broussard has spoken out for the first time since the Austin woman was found dead at a home in Houston.

Broussard, 33, and her newborn baby, Margot, were reported missing on Dec. 12. Authorities from APD, FBI, Texas Rangers, DPS and other agencies launched an investigation into her disappearance.

Broussard’s body was discovered on Dec. 19 in the trunk of a vehicle in Houston, while a baby believed to be her daughter was found alive. The cause of death was ruled as strangulation.

Broussard’s “close friend,” Magen Fieramusca, was arrested in connection with Broussard’s death and disappearance. She has been charged with kidnapping and tampering of evidence.

On Sunday Heidi Broussard’s mother, Tammy Broussard, said, “The family is overwhelmed with grief.”

“We’re getting through as a family,” she said. “We’re blessed with having many of Heidi’s friends to help and Lake Charles community have been wonderful with their support and kindness and we’re very grateful to them.”

Tammy Broussard said that with Christmas coming up, their focus is on spending time with Heidi Broussard’s 6-year-old son, who has now lost his mother.

“She was very loved and we want to do this as a family with his father, Shane, and grandfather, Ty, and all the others who loved Heidi,” she said.

Heidi Broussard’s baby is reportedly healthy and in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and in a foster home.

Fieramusca is expected to be charged with murder, according to KVUE's sister station KHOU. Police believe Fieramusca may have had help.

