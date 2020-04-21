LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana north of Laredo early Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, agents along the I-35 checkpoint spotted a black sport utility vehicle with several occupants. During an immigration inspection at the checkpoint, a K-9 unit alerted agents to the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle agents found four bundles of marijuana weighing a total of 107.8 pounds with an estimated value of $87,360.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and the vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol. The case was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

