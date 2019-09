MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — More than $4 million worth of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop in Montgomery County in August.

On Aug. 30, deputies with the Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team found 70 kilograms of meth in four speaker boxes after conducting a traffic stop,

Deputies said the estimated street value of the narcotics is $4,200,000.

No other information was released.

