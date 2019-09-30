CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 19-year-old mother was arrested for injury to a child and assault family violence Sunday evening after Corpus Christi police said she struck her one-month-old child during an argument with its father.

According to police, it was around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to the 4100 block of Leopard Street after receiving reports of a child who had sustained injuries. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a one-month-old child unconscious.

After interviewing the child's mother and father, along with witnesses at the scene, police determined that the child was being carried away by the father when the mother began chasing them, swinging at the father and striking the child in the process and causing the father to drop the child on the concrete ground.

Police arrested 19-year-old Kiara Carreathers for injury to a child and assault family violence. The father escorted the child to Driscoll Children's Hospital for treatment.

