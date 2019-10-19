MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas — A mother is being charged with murder after her 4-year-old child was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Matagorda County.

On Oct. 16 at about 2:50 a.m., Tiffany Bryan, 32, was traveling through Matagorda County on FM 457 when she pulled into a storage facility’s parking lot to rest, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She had her 4-year-old child in the car with her and at some point, the child got out of the vehicle and wandered into the street. A 2005 Chevy pickup truck traveling northwest on FM 457 struck and killed the 4-year-old, DPS confirmed.

Bryan has been charged with murder in connection to her child’s death.

KHOU 11 has reached out to Matagorda County District Attorney’s Office for more details surrounding this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

