Texas mother takes over teenage daughter's social media account to catch accused online predator

Brandi Kelley noticed something was off when 34-year-old Justin Lacy was messaging her 15-year-old daughter on Facebook, so she set up a meeting.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County may not deal with as much crime as some other areas in Texas but online threats have no boundaries.

Brandi Kelley said she believes a much older man purposely targeted her 15-year-old on Facebook.

"He told her that she was cute," Kelley said.

Kelley agreed to speak with KHOU 11 News about what happened next.

"He met the right lady on the wrong day," she said.

She shared the direct messages she exchanged with 34-year-old Justin Lacy while she was posing as her teenage daughter.

"Haha I’m twice your age," Lacy wrote in one message.

She replied that she’s glad a more mature person thinks she’s cute.

"Really cute actually," he replied. "How old are you?"

"15," she answered, followed by emojis.

"I mean unless you’re into older guys haha," he responded.

Kelley said she knows that not all parents would do what she did next.

"Not all, but this one will," she said.

She was waiting outside when Lacy showed up at her house. He left but was later charged by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

"I think that’s he done this before and think he would’ve done it again had nothing been done," Kelley said.

Both she and investigators commended her daughter for reporting the initial contact.

"If something doesn’t look right, if something is a red flag, tell somebody," Kelley said. "Say something."

LCSO Capt. David Meyers said anyone else who’s had similar encounters with Lacy should come forward. Lacy was released on a $50,000 bond. He lives in Polk County, according to court records.

