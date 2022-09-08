Multiple people shot at Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd., officials confirm

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the Burger King just after 1 p.m. for a call of a shooting with multiple victims.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least three people were shot at the Burger King on Old Brownsville Road in Corpus Christi Thursday afternoon, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed.

Officers were called to the restaurant around 1:19 p.m. Public Information Officer Travis Pace with the CCPD said three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries. No deaths are associated with the shooting at this time, Pace said.

A suspect has not been found, but officers are working several leads, Pace said.

Several shell casings were seen being marked at the scene. Investigators believe this is not a random shooting.

Officers said that if residents have any information to aid in the investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS, or submit the tip online by clicking here.