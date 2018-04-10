CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A 20-year-old male was arrested Thursday morning after police say he was involved in a crime spree through Corpus Christi's southside.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it all started with a series of vehicle burglaries at the Coastal Haven apartments in the in the 4700 block of Middlecoff. Police said 10 vehicles were broken into.

Police were then called to a smash and grab burglary at the Spec's liquor store in the 6400 block of Weber Road. Authorities said the suspect crashed their vehicle into the back of the building to get inside. Another smash and grab burglary was reported at a smoke shop in the 4900 block of Holly Road. Again, police said a vehicle was used to crash into the building and items were stolen from inside.

According to police, a tan Ford F-350 that had been stolen a few days ago was reported at each scene. About 15 minutes after the burglaries, that vehicle was seen crashing into a parked car at the intersection of Weber Parkway and Herndon before losing control and crashing into a resident's yard.

Neighbors saw the crash and attempted to chase the suspect, who had fled the crash on foot, jumping a fence to get away. He was picked up by police a short time later and arrested.

Police said the suspect now faces a variety of charges, including a hit and run, multiple burglaries and a stolen vehicle.

