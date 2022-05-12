After two murder-suicides hours apart, experts warn the holidays can make abusive situations worse

“It can be a time where patterns of abuse escalate and where situations that might not have been lethal turn lethal," Women's Center CEO Emilee Whitehurst said.

Example video title will go here for this video

KATY, Texas — After two Houston-area couples died in murder-suicides hours apart, experts warn the holidays can escalate abusive situations and they urge victims to seek help.

Police said an eight year-old girl witnessed her mother’s murder inside a car parked at Texas Children’s Hospital west campus near Katy Sunday. A man the victim had been dating then killed himself with the child in the backseat.

"I can only imagine what the kid is going through," HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien said.

The child wasn't physically hurt but she was taken into TCH to be cared for by the medical staff until family members were notified.

Unfortunately, these types of crimes tend to ramp up this time of year, according to the Houston Area Women’s Center.

“The holidays can heighten stressors," HAWC President Emilee Whitehurst said. "It can be a time where patterns of abuse escalate and where situations that might not have been lethal turn lethal."

Experts say the holidays can aggravate pre-existing issues from finances to family conflicts. The key is addressing them before they turn violent.

“We have lots of resources and are very eager to partner with anybody who feels unsafe in their relationship," Whitehurst said.

The women killed in the Katy and Spring cases have not been identified so we don’t yet know if they had any history of domestic violence issues.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.

Resources for suicide prevention

Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs of suicide and taking them seriously. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text the lifeline at 741741 or chat online here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.

You can also reach out to UT Physicians here.

Experts say the holidays can aggravate pre-existing issues from finances to family conflicts.

The key is addressing them BEFORE they turn violent.

(SOT/04:54-05:03/Whitehurst, no super here)

“we have lots of resources and are very eager to partner with anybody who feels unsafe in their relationship”

(track)

(more TCH and/or Inverness scenes)

Those killed in these most recent incidents have yet to be identified so we don’t yet know if they had any history of domestic violence issues.

Jason:

Houston and Harris County have ALREADY seen significant increases in domestic violence murders in recent years.

You can find a lot of the resources available to the public on KHOU.com.