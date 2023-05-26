Man accused of murdering Corpus Christi 14-year-old cut off ankle monitor while on bond, wanted by authorities

Jose Garcia, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Beatrice Nieto at the Indigo Apartments in 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man that was charged with murder after 14-year-old Beatrice Nieto was found dead in 2020 cut off his ankle monitor while on bond, and there is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

The Corpus Christi Police Department released a statement Friday, May 26 that said Jose Garcia, 20, cut off his ankle monitor in October of 2021 and has been wanted since.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force elevated the case to "major case status" and they believe Garcia is still in the Corpus Christi area.

Garcia is described as 5’3” and approximately 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online. All information provided to Crime Stoppers in anonymous.

It was around 2:50 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, when 14-year-old Beatrice Nieto was found dead in her home at the Indigo Apartments on Alameda, officers with the CCPD said. She had been shot in the head, according to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

Garcia was arrested the next day and charged with the murder.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!