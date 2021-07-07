Murder suspect receives plea deal, sentenced to 15 years in Nueces County

Victoria Garza went before Judge Carlos Valdez to plead guilty on three separate charges in exchange for a deal from the state.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — An emotional day at the Nueces County courthouse as a local woman accused in a 2019 murder case learned her fate.

The suspect, Victoria Garza, went before Judge Carlos Valdez to plead guilty on three separate charges in exchange for a deal from the state.

One of those charges was for the July 2019 fatal stabbing of 30-year-old Ronnie Morin.

The crime happened at a home on Niagra Street near Baldwin. The judge accepted the plea deal which also reduced the charge of murder to manslaughter.

Garza received 15 years for each charge which will run concurrently. The victim's family was given an opportunity to address Garza.

"I want you to always think about, what I will be going through the rest of my life with my grandkids, crying to me," one relative said.

The sister of the victim also spoke candidly about her disapproval of plea deal, something that came as a surprise to the defense attorney.

"My heart goes out to her because I understand she's in a lot of pain. Initially she did approve of this deal, best not to put her and her mother through a trial," said Michael Gordon, Assistant District Attorney.

Garza will not be able to appeal. She will also get credit on her sentence for time she's already served.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.