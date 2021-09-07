Woman sentenced to 10 years for robbery in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — In San Patricio County, a woman charged with the murder of an 84-year old man and has been convicted of robbery.
According to San Pat County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, 54-year old Gloria Trevino went on trial this week for the murder of 84-year old Reymundo Gonzales. The man was found dead near a vacant building in Mathis back in June 2019.
The sheriff said a San Pat County jury heard the case and convicted Trevino on a lesser charge of robbery. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
