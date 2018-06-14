Corpus Christi police are looking for 49-year-old Trinidad Perez in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Yvonne Villanueva, whose body was found Wednesday near Petronila.

According to police, they had received information that a murder may have occurred on Sunday at a residence in the 4900 block of Weber Road. The next day, Villanueva was reported missing and police believed foul play was involved.

Villanueva's body was found Wednesday afternoon off County Road 63 near Petronila.

On Thursday, a murder warrant was issued for Perez, a known associate of the Villanueva. Perez is described as a Hispanic male who stands about five-foot eight and weighs 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help police locate Perez, please call police at 361-886-2600.

