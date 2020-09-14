Sex offender found illegally in the U.S. after car accident in Kenedy County

Border Patrol agents also arrested two other men who entered the country illegally.

TEXAS, USA — Three men were found illegally in the United States by border patrol agents over the weekend.

It started on Friday, September 11, when Fort Brown agents arrested Fidel Penaloza-Hernandez, a man from Mexico who illegally entered the United States.

Agents said Hernandez's record also showed that he had been found guilty of 1st degree murder and sentenced to 20 years in jail in Polk County in Florida.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Rio Grande City agents in Roma arrested Lorenzo Solis-Ramirez -- another person who was found illegally in the country. Agents said his record revealed a previous arrest in North Carolina. He had been charged with sexual battery and sentenced to 60 days in jail by a judge.

Later that day, the Kenedy County Sherriff’s Office requested help from the Corpus Christi station in identifying a man after a reported vehicle accident.

Agents identified Alicio Daniel Izoteco-Morales who freely admitted to being in the country illegally, border patrol agents said. After a record check, agents said Morales had an arrest on his record in North Carolina for statutory rape of a child. Morales is guilty of Indecent Liberties with Child and had been sentenced to 16-29 months in jail.