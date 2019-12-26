GEORGE WEST, Texas — The Live Oak County Sheriff's Department and George West Police Department joined together in a narcotics investigation that was very successful over the Christmas Holiday.

The Department of Homeland Security, Three Rivers Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife all assisted in the investigation, which led to the arrest of nine individuals during the investigation and a warrant roundup.

Justin Romero (29/George West)

Justin Romero, 29 years old, from George West was arrested on a federal charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. Romero was arrested with methamphetamine and has no bond.

Russell Carvajal (46/George West)

Russell Carvajal, a 46-year-old man from George West, was arrested on a federal charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Carvajal was arrested for methamphetamine and has no bond.

Kathy Tate (29/Three Rivers)

Kathy Tate, 29 years old, from Three Rivers, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance. Tate was arrested for THC vaping cartridges and her bond is $35,000.

Joshua White (31/Three Rivers)

Joshua White, 31 years old, from Three Rivers, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance. White was arrested for THC vaping cartridges and his bond is $35,000.

George Guerra (24/Three Rivers)

George Guerra, 24 years old, from Three Rivers, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance. Guerra was arrested for THC vaping cartridges and his bond is $35,000.

Joe Dominguez (54/Three Rivers)

Joe Dominguez, 54 years old, from Three Rivers, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Dominguez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and his bond is set for $35,000.

Steven Villarreal (54/George West)

Steven Villarreal, 54 years old, from George West, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Villarreal was arrested with cocaine in a drug-free zone, and his bond is set at $35,000.

Angel Hernandez (27/Three Rivers)

Angel Hernandez, 27 years old out of Three Rivers, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance. Hernandez was arrested for methamphetamine and his bond has been set at $35,000.

Wesley Nelson (20/Three Rivers)

Wesley Nelson, 20 years old from Three Rivers, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance. Nelson was arrested for methamphetamine and his bond has been set at $35,000.

The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity at 361-449-2271 or by calling 911.

