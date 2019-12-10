ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations, the Narcotics Divisions, and SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a residence located in the Orange Grove area.

After entry was made into the home located on County Road 352, detectives located approximately 31 grams of Methamphetamine in the bedroom.

Officers also found a 40-caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol in the home.

A female identified as 29-year old Marie Gearhart was taken into custody and charged with Manufactured Delivery of a Control Substance Penalty Group 1 over 4 grams under 200 grams. She was transported to the Jim Wells County Jail and remains in custody.

Charges are pending on another individual that lives at the residence with Gearhart.

