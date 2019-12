KINGSVILLE, Texas — An agent from the South Texas Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force based out of Kingsville, Texas, is now sitting in jail.

According to authorities, 51-year-old Ruben Guajardo was with the force for almost 12 years. The Kingsville Police Department arrested Guajardo Friday morning on charges of public intoxication.

Guajardo is now in the Kleberg County Jail. His bond has been set at $225.

