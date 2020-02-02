WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says a North Carolina man stole and beat a dog named Tigger, stabbed it to death and used a chain saw to cut it in half.

Investigators told media outlets that 23-year-old Jonathan Maxey Bulluck Jr. of Rocky Mount is charged with felony animal cruelty and felony larceny of a dog — a mastiff that belonged to his aunt.

WNCN-TV reports that Bulluck claims the dog jumped on a 2-year-old who was at his aunt Robin Road's house at the time.

His aunt told the sheriff's office the toddler wasn’t hurt.

Wilson County authorities say Bulluck stole the dog Friday night, then beat it until it was unconscious. They say he then stabbed it to death, cut it in half and left it in a shallow grave.

“They need to do something about him because he ain’t right in the head. He’s crazy,” another neighbor said to WNCN-TV. “He do that to a dog, what’s he gonna do to me?”

The Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard released this statement to the station:

“This is the worst, isolated case of animal cruelty that I can recall. The suffering that the dog endured…it was like something out of a horror movie. This was just a heinous act from the beginning to the end. This was just down right, immorally wrong!

"The offender showed total disregard to his family and their love for ‘Tigger.’ This pet had the right to be home, not stolen, suffering and killed. I hope that peace and comfort will one day be obtained by the family who had to endure this tragic loss."

Bulluck was being held on a $20,000 bond. It wasn't clear if he has an attorney.

