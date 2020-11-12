Nearly 65 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on Bishop

BISHOP, Texas — A driver was arrested with around 65 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 77 in Bishop, Texas.
According to police, a Bishop police officer assigned to the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted the traffic stop Wednesday in Bishop city limits. During the stop a K-9 unit was requested to assist in a search of the vehicle.
The K-9 unit, dispatched from the Robstown Police Department, flagged the vehicle. During their search of the vehicle, officers found about 65 pounds of marijuana.
Police said the driver was arrested and charged, and the vehicle was seized.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- CCPD: Man dead after being hit by car on Gollihar. The driver did not stop.
- Coastal Bend judge ready for COVID-19 vaccine after battling virus, doctor explains why shot is safe
- City to put on New Year's Eve 'Big Bang Firework Show' over Corpus Christi Bay
- Corpus Christi police make arrest in Grizzley Dr. murder