Nearly 65 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on Bishop

BISHOP, Texas — A driver was arrested with around 65 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 77 in Bishop, Texas.

According to police, a Bishop police officer assigned to the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted the traffic stop Wednesday in Bishop city limits. During the stop a K-9 unit was requested to assist in a search of the vehicle.

The K-9 unit, dispatched from the Robstown Police Department, flagged the vehicle. During their search of the vehicle, officers found about 65 pounds of marijuana.

Police said the driver was arrested and charged, and the vehicle was seized.