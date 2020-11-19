'It's just heartbreaking': Nephew shot four family members before killing himself, neighbors say

It’s one thing to have death, but it’s another to have life taken from you in the way that it was,” said Andrew Madewell, a neighbor on Manor Park Drive.

HOUSTON — The man who shot four relatives before taking his own life Wednesday had recently moved in with them, along with his wife and baby, according to a neighbor.

They moved here from the Virgin Islands to live with his aunt and uncle and their daughter, who owned the west Houston home.

Police who rushed to the scene found the 59-year-old uncle dead in the driveway, according to the family's next-door neighbor and friend.

“I cannot believe it. This morning I just saw him…now he’s dead,” Irma Kuo said though tears.

The 25-year-old daughter also died at the scene. The gunman's wife and aunt were critically wounded. The couple's baby was found unharmed.

“I can say I can only imagine what they’re going through, but I really can’t. It’s one thing to have death, but it’s another to have life taken from you in the way that it was,” said Andrew Madewell, also a neighbor.

The suspect was lying in the doorway with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

No names have been released.

The shooting happened at 11614 Manor Park Drive near Briar Forest Drive and South Kirkwood.

Investigators are now trying to determine a motive for the shooting.