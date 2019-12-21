HOUSTON — Magen Fieramusca, the woman arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of Austin woman Heidi Broussard, has been booked into the Travis County Jail on Friday night after being taken into custody in Harris County, KVUE understands.

This was not her first time in jail in Harris County. She spent time there on a theft charge last August, a charge that was eventually dismissed.

Documents show a man named Christopher Green bailed her out of jail – the same person property tax records show owns the Harris County home where Broussard's body was found.

Neighbors told KVUE on Friday Green and Fieramusca were living together. Those same neighbors didn't know what was going on Thursday night.

When they woke up on Friday morning, they quickly realized a national story was happening right in their own backyard.

It’s known the FBI, Austin police and Texas Rangers were on the scene for several hours when they discovered Broussard's body in the trunk of a silver car parked in the backyard.

Neighbors say they've seen Fieramusca before, but she was always pretty quiet.

“When we saw the Texas Rangers were involved, it got a little more important then, but I didn't know what to think,” said one neighbor.

“We were guessing all kinds of things that were going on and I thought when I got up this morning it'd all be gone.”

On Friday morning Fieramusca appeared before a Harris County judge on several traffic tickets that they booked her on overnight.

Harris County Court

Video footage showed her keeping her head down for most of the court appearance.

KVUE has been told Fieramusca was being transported back to Austin on Friday night. According to jail records, she was booked into the Travis County Jail at 10:07 p.m. Friday. She is currently facing two charges of kidnapping and one charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. Her total bond has been set at $600,000. Austin lawyer Jackie Wood was appointed to Fieramusca on Friday.

