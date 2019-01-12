NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to a separate fatal shooting in North Austin this weekend.

New Braunfels police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on North Mesquite Avenue on Saturday night.

NBPD said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North Mesquite at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside a vehicle parked along the street.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing a man flee the area on foot. Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

NBPD's Criminal Investigations Division, including the Crime Scene Unit, began processing the scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A justice of the peace pronounced the victim – later identified as 31-year-old Stephan Fox of New Braunfels – dead and ordered an autopsy.

This investigation is ongoing, but police said they believe the victim and suspect had mutual acquaintances.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact NBPD or Comal County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

