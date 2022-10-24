Man accused of trafficking young girl he met through social media; police believe there are more victims

Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested in New Braunfels on Friday after arriving to town, thinking he was meeting with the girl.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 58-year-old man from Spring Branch has been arrested and accused of trafficking a young girl he met through social media.

The warrant for the suspect, identified as Marc Stephen Jamison in a New Braunfels Police Department news release, was issued Friday. Jamison is accused of taking the young girl to an undisclosed location and paying her to perform sexual acts with him over the course of several months.

Authorities said they had been meeting up since May. Authorities are now looking for other potential victims.

Jamison was arrested in New Braunfels on Friday after arriving to town, thinking he was meeting with the girl. He was booked into Comal County Jail and his bond set at $100,000.

Police said Jamison has since been released after posting bond.

"The investigation into this case is ongoing, and Jamison potentially faces numerous additional charges," NBPD's release stated.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call New Braunfels Police Detective Richard Groff at 830-221-4167.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.