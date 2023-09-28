Prosecutors ask Amazon for more information about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's browsing

The documents show police are asking for customer information from both during the month of the murders, but also from months before Kohberger moved to Washington.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Newly released documents in the case against Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger are shedding light on different aspects of the prosecution’s case.

According to the documents, new search warrants were obtained over the summer that asked for broader information about Kohberger from Amazon, Apple, and Paypal.

Prosecutors filed similar search warrants last year, where they asked Amazon for information related to knife purchases. Investigators believe a specific type of knife was used to commit the murders. A knife sheath with Kohberger’s DNA was found at the crime scene, but the murder weapon itself has still not been found.

In the newer search warrants, police expand the scope of the search to include:

All detailed customer click activity pertaining to knives and accessories

All details of payment methods used for orders made on the account

All details of items in carts, to include all items added to cart, all items removed or deleted from cart, and all items saved in cart, wish listed or shopping baskets

All suggestions made to account, to include any and all data maintained by Amazon revealing items suggested for purchase or viewing for the user

The warrants also ask for information related to reviews, advertising, and other linked accounts.

The documents show police are asking for the customer information from both during the month of the murders, but also from months before Kohberger even moved to the state of Washington.

The trial was originally set to begin next week, but that date has been pushed back indefinitely.